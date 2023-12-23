Heavy Petal: 2023-12-23

  1. Shovels and Rope – O Be JOyful
  2. Uncle Lucius – Keep Singing Along
  3. The Resonant Rogues – 93,500 Miles
  4. Neil Young – When I hold You in my Arms
  5. Therese Willis – Cowboy of my Deams
  6. Skiffle PArty – I like Bananas
  7. Todd Snider – Good Fortune
  8. Melanie Horsnell and friends – Carey
  9. Alana Jagt – Last Guiding Star
  10. Aaron Thomas – Before I met You
  11. Shemekiah Copeland – Smoked Ham and Peaches
  12. Balsam Range – Snake Charmer
  13. Bahamas – Lost in the Light
  14. Jenny Kerr – Grandpa’s on the Rooftop
  15. Asleep at the Wheel – Santa Loves to Boogie
  16. Saffire – Really Been Good this Year
  17. Gavin Bryars – Jesus Blood Never Failed Me Yet
  18. Amanda Palmer and Kate Miller Heidke – Fairy Tale of New York
  19. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Alibi
  20. Dr John – Silent Night
  21. Rhythm Glass – Swinging on the Keys
  22. Bonzo Dog Doodah Band – Make Yourself A Happiness Pie
  23. Alco Pops – Christmas Tale
  24. Edith Piaf – La Ville inconnue
  25. Sam Cooke – This Little Light of Mine
  26. The Timbers – Lucky Day
  27. Kinky Friedman – A Christmas Card From a Hooker in Minneapolis
