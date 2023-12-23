Heavy Petal: 2023-12-23

- Shovels and Rope – O Be JOyful
- Uncle Lucius – Keep Singing Along
- The Resonant Rogues – 93,500 Miles
- Neil Young – When I hold You in my Arms
- Therese Willis – Cowboy of my Deams
- Skiffle PArty – I like Bananas
- Todd Snider – Good Fortune
- Melanie Horsnell and friends – Carey
- Alana Jagt – Last Guiding Star
- Aaron Thomas – Before I met You
- Shemekiah Copeland – Smoked Ham and Peaches
- Balsam Range – Snake Charmer
- Bahamas – Lost in the Light
- Jenny Kerr – Grandpa’s on the Rooftop
- Asleep at the Wheel – Santa Loves to Boogie
- Saffire – Really Been Good this Year
- Gavin Bryars – Jesus Blood Never Failed Me Yet
- Amanda Palmer and Kate Miller Heidke – Fairy Tale of New York
- Hurray for the Riff Raff – Alibi
- Dr John – Silent Night
- Rhythm Glass – Swinging on the Keys
- Bonzo Dog Doodah Band – Make Yourself A Happiness Pie
- Alco Pops – Christmas Tale
- Edith Piaf – La Ville inconnue
- Sam Cooke – This Little Light of Mine
- The Timbers – Lucky Day
- Kinky Friedman – A Christmas Card From a Hooker in Minneapolis
