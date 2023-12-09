Heavy Petal: 2023-12-09

- Shovels and Rope – Stono River Blues
- Sweet Jean – Shiver and Shake
- Jefferson Berry and the UAC – Get you where you Goin
- Big THief – Vampire
- Terry Allen – Room to Room
- Aaron Thomas – Mouth of the City
- Skiffle Party – Diggin My Potatoes
- Brids of Chicago – Pelicans
- Smog – No Dancing
- Sturt Avenue – 11 Marion Bay
- Suzannah Espie – I’m Sorry
- Amos Lee – Greenville
- Iron And Wine – God Made the Automobile
- Tara Coates and Sub Rosa – Rain
- Alana jagt Ryan Martin John & Tom Kneebone etc – I hope for you this Christmas
- Ella and Sienna – New Years Kiss
- The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
- Stuart Staples – Goodbye to old Friends
- Eleni Mandell – Say Goodbye
- Ray La Montage – Roses and Cigarettes
- Julie London – Warm December
- Sleepy Horses – Sam and GAlen
- Alana Jagt and all her mates – Peeling Prawns
- Steve Smyth – Barbiturate Cowboy and his Dark Horses
- Taj Mahal – Your Mind is on Vacation
- Iron and Wine – Such Great Heights
- Crazy Otto and his funny piano – Red Sails in the Sunset
- Peggy Lee – Is that all there is
