Heavy Petal: 2023-12-09

  1. Shovels and Rope – Stono River Blues
  2. Sweet Jean – Shiver and Shake
  3. Jefferson Berry and the UAC – Get you where you Goin
  4. Big THief – Vampire
  5. Terry Allen – Room to Room
  6. Aaron Thomas – Mouth of the City
  7. Skiffle Party – Diggin My Potatoes
  8. Brids of Chicago – Pelicans
  9. Smog – No Dancing
  10. Sturt Avenue – 11 Marion Bay
  11. Suzannah Espie – I’m Sorry
  12. Amos Lee – Greenville
  13. Iron And Wine – God Made the Automobile
  14. Tara Coates and Sub Rosa – Rain
  15. Alana jagt Ryan Martin John & Tom Kneebone etc – I hope for you this Christmas
  16. Ella and Sienna – New Years Kiss
  17. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow Blues
  18. Stuart Staples – Goodbye to old Friends
  19. Eleni Mandell – Say Goodbye
  20. Ray La Montage – Roses and Cigarettes
  21. Julie London – Warm December
  22. Sleepy Horses – Sam and GAlen
  23. Alana Jagt and all her mates – Peeling Prawns
  24. Steve Smyth – Barbiturate Cowboy and his Dark Horses
  25. Taj Mahal – Your Mind is on Vacation
  26. Iron and Wine – Such Great Heights
  27. Crazy Otto and his funny piano – Red Sails in the Sunset
  28. Peggy Lee – Is that all there is
