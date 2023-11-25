Heavy Petal: 2023-11-25

- Hayes Carl with Shovels and Rope – Death or Glory
- Son Volt – Juan Mendoza
- Birds of Chicago – Superlover
- Foghorn Stringband – Jaybird died of the Whooping Cough
- Willie Nelson – Somebody pick up the pieces
- Alice Gerrard – How I Keep from Fishing
- Iron and Wine – Muddy Hymnal
- Nigel Wearne – A moment too soon
- ALana Jagt – Stars of Napperby
- Skiffle Party – Caldonia
- The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 Coconut Curry Dance
- Tejon Street Corner Thieves – Blue Lives Murder
- Marlon Williams and Leah Flanagan – I’ve Lied
- Aaron Thomas – Walk on Water
- Emily Davis – Bring forth the Queen of MExico
- Mic Conway’s National Junk Band – Worn Saw Concerto
- The Backyard Banjo Club – Sing THese Half Truths
- Bob Dylan – Where Teardrops Fall
- Sturt Avenue – Wake ME when the world makes sense
- Erin Buku – Humble
- Hana and Jessie Lee – I’ll Find a Way
- Axe and the Ivory – Swallowing the Pill
- Loren Kate – One of these days
- CLoud for Lhasa – The Barr Brothers
- Emmylou Harris – Michelangelo
- OP8 featuring Lisa Germano – Sand
- Allison Russell – Tramp on your Street
- Tracy Chapman – Stand By Me
