Heavy Petal: 2023-11-25

  1. Hayes Carl with Shovels and Rope – Death or Glory
  2. Son Volt – Juan Mendoza
  3. Birds of Chicago – Superlover
  4. Foghorn Stringband – Jaybird died of the Whooping Cough
  5. Willie Nelson – Somebody pick up the pieces
  6. Alice Gerrard – How I Keep from Fishing
  7. Iron and Wine – Muddy Hymnal
  8. Nigel Wearne – A moment too soon
  9. ALana Jagt – Stars of Napperby
  10. Skiffle Party – Caldonia
  11. The Dig 3 – The Dig 3 Coconut Curry Dance
  12. Tejon Street Corner Thieves – Blue Lives Murder
  13. Marlon Williams and Leah Flanagan – I’ve Lied
  14. Aaron Thomas – Walk on Water
  15. Emily Davis – Bring forth the Queen of MExico
  16. Mic Conway’s National Junk Band – Worn Saw Concerto
  17. The Backyard Banjo Club – Sing THese Half Truths
  18. Bob Dylan – Where Teardrops Fall
  19. Sturt Avenue – Wake ME when the world makes sense
  20. Erin Buku – Humble
  21. Hana and Jessie Lee – I’ll Find a Way
  22. Axe and the Ivory – Swallowing the Pill
  23. Loren Kate – One of these days
  24. CLoud for Lhasa – The Barr Brothers
  25. Emmylou Harris – Michelangelo
  26. OP8 featuring Lisa Germano – Sand
  27. Allison Russell – Tramp on your Street
  28. Tracy Chapman – Stand By Me
