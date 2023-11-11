Heavy Petal: 2023-11-11

- Armistice Plas – Wheer have all the flowers gone
- Hana and Jessie-Lees bad habits – The tallest of tales
- Minor Gold – Mona Lisa
- Mark Curtis and the Fanellettes – Keepsakes
- The declines – Lorena
- The yearlings – Luck
- Alice Gerrard – Sun to Sun
- John Prine – Angel from montgomery
- Cowboy Junkies – Powderfinger
- Aaron Thomas – Spritiual Man
- Emily Davis – Stars grow Cold
- Massey ferguson – Scars and Bars
- Iris Dement – Waycross Georgia
- Rhiannon Giddens – Black as Crow
- CMAT – Uncomfortable Christmas
- The Avett Brothers – Closer walk with thee
- Zoe Muth – Mmaa needs a margarita
- Gene Clark – Train leaves here this morning
- Gram Parsons – In my hour of darkness
- Alana Jagt – Imagining Life
- Roseanne Cash – Satisfied Mind
- Nick Vulture – Home
- Brennen Leigh – If Tommy Duncans voice was booze
- Big Thief – Red Moon
