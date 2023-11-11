Heavy Petal: 2023-11-11

  1. Armistice Plas – Wheer have all the flowers gone
  2. Hana and Jessie-Lees bad habits – The tallest of tales
  3. Minor Gold – Mona Lisa
  4. Mark Curtis and the Fanellettes – Keepsakes
  5. The declines – Lorena
  6. The yearlings – Luck
  7. Alice Gerrard – Sun to Sun
  8. John Prine – Angel from montgomery
  9. Cowboy Junkies – Powderfinger
  10. Aaron Thomas – Spritiual Man
  11. Emily Davis – Stars grow Cold
  12. Massey ferguson – Scars and Bars
  13. Iris Dement – Waycross Georgia
  14. Rhiannon Giddens – Black as Crow
  15. CMAT – Uncomfortable Christmas
  16. The Avett Brothers – Closer walk with thee
  17. Zoe Muth – Mmaa needs a margarita
  18. Gene Clark – Train leaves here this morning
  19. Gram Parsons – In my hour of darkness
  20. Alana Jagt – Imagining Life
  21. Roseanne Cash – Satisfied Mind
  22. Nick Vulture – Home
  23. Brennen Leigh – If Tommy Duncans voice was booze
  24. Big Thief – Red Moon
Four Course Breakfast: 2023-11-11

