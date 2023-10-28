Heavy Petal: 2023-10-28

Written by on October 28, 2023

  1. Birmingham – Shovels and Rope
  2. Allison Russell – Snakelife
  3. Mark Nunis – Heart Smile
  4. MArk Curtis and the Flannelettes – Ghost of Lost Tomorrows
  5. Ray La Montagne – Hannah
  6. Don Morrison – My Kombi
  7. Asleep at the Wheel – The Tiger Rag
  8. Mary Gauthier – The War after the War
  9. Awna Teixeira – Where the Darkness Goes
  10. Allen Toussant – Sweetie Pie
  11. Chris Finnen – South Australian Oouback Blues
  12. Hannah Acfield – Like Lovers Do
  13. Kelly Brouhaha – Jack and Jill
  14. Andrew Swift – Runaway Train
  15. Shovels and Rope – Late Morning Lullaby
  16. Courtney Robb and Snooks la Vie – Grand Junction Road
  17. The Timbers – Gallantry
  18. Joseph Spence and Edith PInder – Out on the Rolling Sea
  19. Hot Club of Cowtown – Stay a Little Longer
  20. Barbaro – Honey, for
  21. Kelly Hunt – On the Bayou
  22. The Backyard Banjo Club – Ship of Theseus
  23. Sado-Domestics – Winter Coating
  24. John Prine and Kelsy Waldon – Love at the Five and Dime
  25. JT and the Clouds – Nobody Wants to be alone
  26. Birds of Chicago – The Wide Sea
  27. Alice Gerrard – Sun to Sun
  28. Sam Doores – This Ain’t A Sad Song
  29. Chris Finnen – Ali Kat Boogie Shuffle
