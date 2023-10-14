Heavy Petal: 2023-10-14

- Shovels and Rope – Unknown legend
- Backyard Banjo Club – Tango till they’e sore
- Iggy Pop – If you’re going to the city
- Rhys Howlett – If it not fun, you’re not doing it right
- Aaron Thomas – Like A Stone
- Po Girl – Kiss me in the dark
- Dusty FLatt – I ain’t Hurtin nobody
- Owen Temple – Gentle James
- Nancy Bates – Old Black Woman
- Spirit of the West – Home for a rest
- Tom Waits – The Souls of A an
- Don Morrison – Good Loving MAn
- Allison Hams – Broken Ground
- Ida Mae – My Whispers are Wildlife
- Paul Kelly – If Not Now
- Izzy Ded – All the good horsed
- Nigel Wearne – The Reckoning
- Mikelangelo – Le Torro
- The Tiger Lilies – Envy
- Ronnie Ronalde – In a Monastry Garden
- Pokey La Farge with Asleep at the Wheel – Whats the matter with the Mill
- Allison Russell – Stay Right Here
- Axe and the Ivory – Swallowing the Pill
- Chaka Khan and Rufus Wainwright – Cotton Eyed Joe
- Susannah Espie – Best Behaviour
- CW Stoneking – Shine on Harvest Moon
- Ry Cooder – Goodnight Irene
Reader's opinions