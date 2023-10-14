Heavy Petal: 2023-10-14

  1. Shovels and Rope – Unknown legend
  2. Backyard Banjo Club – Tango till they’e sore
  3. Iggy Pop – If you’re going to the city
  4. Rhys Howlett – If it not fun, you’re not doing it right
  5. Aaron Thomas – Like A Stone
  6. Po Girl – Kiss me in the dark
  7. Dusty FLatt – I ain’t Hurtin nobody
  8. Owen Temple – Gentle James
  9. Nancy Bates – Old Black Woman
  10. Spirit of the West – Home for a rest
  11. Tom Waits – The Souls of A an
  12. Don Morrison – Good Loving MAn
  13. Allison Hams – Broken Ground
  14. Ida Mae – My Whispers are Wildlife
  15. Paul Kelly – If Not Now
  16. Izzy Ded – All the good horsed
  17. Nigel Wearne – The Reckoning
  18. Mikelangelo – Le Torro
  19. The Tiger Lilies – Envy
  20. Ronnie Ronalde – In a Monastry Garden
  21. Pokey La Farge with Asleep at the Wheel – Whats the matter with the Mill
  22. Allison Russell – Stay Right Here
  23. Axe and the Ivory – Swallowing the Pill
  24. Chaka Khan and Rufus Wainwright – Cotton Eyed Joe
  25. Susannah Espie – Best Behaviour
  26. CW Stoneking – Shine on Harvest Moon
  27. Ry Cooder – Goodnight Irene
