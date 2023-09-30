Heavy Petal: 2023-09-30

- Shovels and Rope – This Ride
- Awna Texeira – Little Piggy
- Naomi Keyte – Hard To Make Plans
- Snooks La Vie and Courtney Robb – Grand Junction Road
- Soursob Bob – Redback in your cossie
- Dr Desoto – Haircut
- Lisa O’Neill – Rock the Machine
- Jack White and someone else – Matrimonial Intentions
- Barney Bentall – No Good Time to Go
- Audrey Auld Mezera – Shove It
- Molly Tuttle and Billy Strings – Listen to the Radio
- Bakelite Radio – I’ll Get along somehow
- Wreckless Strangers – Fast Girls
- Nick Vulture – The Closer We Get
- Meanwhile Back at the Ranch – Coyote Blues
- Rodriguez – Crucify Your Mind
- Mary Gauthier – More than a Whisper
- SAm Doores – Nothing Like a Suburb
- Po Girl – Western Skies
- Brent Cobb – Shade Tree
- The Howdies – Twilight on the Plains
- Rufus Wainwright and Antony – I Cried for us
- Aaron Thomas – Spiritual Man
- Asleep at the Wheel – Big Balls in Cowtown
- Kyarna Rose – Ticket to Heaven
- Birds of Chicago – Remember Wild Horses
- Karen Marie – Creep
Reader's opinions