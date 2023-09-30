Heavy Petal: 2023-09-30

Written by on September 30, 2023

  1. Shovels and Rope – This Ride
  2. Awna Texeira – Little Piggy
  3. Naomi Keyte – Hard To Make Plans
  4. Snooks La Vie and Courtney Robb – Grand Junction Road
  5. Soursob Bob – Redback in your cossie
  6. Dr Desoto – Haircut
  7. Lisa O’Neill – Rock the Machine
  8. Jack White and someone else – Matrimonial Intentions
  9. Barney Bentall – No Good Time to Go
  10. Audrey Auld Mezera – Shove It
  11. Molly Tuttle and Billy Strings – Listen to the Radio
  12. Bakelite Radio – I’ll Get along somehow
  13. Wreckless Strangers – Fast Girls
  14. Nick Vulture – The Closer We Get
  15. Meanwhile Back at the Ranch – Coyote Blues
  16. Rodriguez – Crucify Your Mind
  17. Mary Gauthier – More than a Whisper
  18. SAm Doores – Nothing Like a Suburb
  19. Po Girl – Western Skies
  20. Brent Cobb – Shade Tree
  21. The Howdies – Twilight on the Plains
  22. Rufus Wainwright and Antony – I Cried for us
  23. Aaron Thomas – Spiritual Man
  24. Asleep at the Wheel – Big Balls in Cowtown
  25. Kyarna Rose – Ticket to Heaven
  26. Birds of Chicago – Remember Wild Horses
  27. Karen Marie – Creep
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2023-09-30

Current track

Title

Artist