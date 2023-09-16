Heavy Petal: 2023-09-16

  1. Asleep at the wheel – The letter that Johnny walkler read
  2. Aaron Thomas – Bottle of Wine
  3. Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman – Copper Kettle
  4. Iris de ment – Workin on a world
  5. Skyscraper Stan – On your corner
  6. Calexico – Sunken Waltz
  7. Axe and the Ivory – Find it
  8. Meanwhile back at the ranch – Roly Poly
  9. Brennen Leigh – North to Alaska
  10. Mark Curtis and the Flanelletse – Eaglehawk
  11. Mark Curtsi and the Flannelettes – Where’d you go
  12. Alana Jagt – Bible Camp
  13. Aaron Thomas – Spiritual man
  14. Tyler Childers – In your love
  15. The Yearlings – Donnie Darko
  16. Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
  17. Father John Misty – When the God of love returns
  18. Asleep at the wheel – My baby thinks shes a train
  19. The Avett Brothers – January Wedding
  20. Milk Carton Kids – When You’re Gone
  21. Jessica luxx – The Temple
  22. Max savage – Anyone but you
  23. Pokey La Farge – Fine to me
  24. Rufus Wainwright – 12.30
  25. Robert Earl keen – Dreadful selfish crime
