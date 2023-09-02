Heavy Petal: 2023-09-02

Written by on September 2, 2023

  1. Shovels aND rOPE – Shank Hill
  2. Bill Callahan – Pigeons
  3. Birds of Chicagp – Alright Alright
  4. Naomi Keyte – Hard to Make Plans
  5. Nancy Bates – For YOUr Love
  6. AAron Thomas – Walk on Water
  7. Alabama Shakes – Always Alright
  8. Tau TAma – Small ISland Big Song
  9. The Backyard Banjo Club – A Family Affair
  10. Don Morrison – My Dream Girl
  11. Jen Lush – Vermillion
  12. The Alladdins – Get off my feet
  13. OLive Mae – Rainy Days
  14. The Weeping Willows – Wheels Won’t Roll
  15. Sleepy La Beef – Riding Fence
  16. Gangsta Grass – Rainstorm in Kentucky
  17. Ben Harper, Keith Richards Charlie Musselwhite etc – Like a Locomotive
  18. Matt Ward – Red and Blue (the Norwood
  19. Old Crow Medicine Show – Alleghany Lulaby
  20. Mary Gauthier – Women across the River
  21. Audrey Lee – yet to find out
  22. Audrey Lee – Butterfly
  23. Audrey Lee – Yet to find out
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2023-09-02

Current track

Title

Artist