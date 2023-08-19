Heavy Petal: 2023-08-19

- Lannie Garret – If y=You’vew got the money honey I h=’ve got thetime
- John Lee Hooker – I Need some money
- Levon Helm – Money
- Chirs Knight – Another Dollar
- Ike Turner and Litttle Milton – Early Times
- Don Morrison – Please
- Alana JAgt – If We had the Money
- Nancy Bates – Love Me Tonight
- Glen Skuthorpe – Something on my Mind
- Ike turner and Little milton – Beggin my baby
- Thelma Plum – Dollar
- Bobby Cole – Give me money
- Corb Lund Band – Five dollar bill
- The satellites – Brother can you spare a dime
- Thelma Plum – Dollar
- Bob dylan and the band – Million dollar bash
- Jonny Cash – Busted
- The Tiiger Lilies – Money
Reader's opinions