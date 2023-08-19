Heavy Petal: 2023-08-19

  1. Lannie Garret – If y=You’vew got the money honey I h=’ve got thetime
  2. John Lee Hooker – I Need some money
  3. Levon Helm – Money
  4. Chirs Knight – Another Dollar
  5. Ike Turner and Litttle Milton – Early Times
  6. Don Morrison – Please
  7. Alana JAgt – If We had the Money
  8. Nancy Bates – Love Me Tonight
  9. Glen Skuthorpe – Something on my Mind
  10. Ike turner and Little milton – Beggin my baby
  11. Thelma Plum – Dollar
  12. Bobby Cole – Give me money
  13. Corb Lund Band – Five dollar bill
  14. The satellites – Brother can you spare a dime
  15. Thelma Plum – Dollar
  16. Bob dylan and the band – Million dollar bash
  17. Jonny Cash – Busted
  18. The Tiiger Lilies – Money
