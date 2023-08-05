Heavy Petal: 2023-08-05

- Gangstagrass – Banks of the OHIO
- Meg MAc – Taste in the Water
- Elana JAmes – Who Loves you More
- Don Morrison – Trickle Down Blues
- Oscar and Marcus Mumford – Fare thee well
- Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
- Ben Camden – True Love
- AP Dantonio – Sicker with Each SONG
- Lucinda and Erin – Taylor Swift Mashup
- Lucinda and Erin – Drunk on a Monday
- Ray La Montagne – Trouble
- Lukas Nelson – All Four Winds
- Barnstar! – Carey
- Joni Mitchell – Carey
- Shannon McNally – Harmony Two
- Too Sad For the Public (Ana Egge) – G Burns Gonna Rise again
- Too Sad For the Public – G Burns Gonna Rise again
- The YEarlings – SAnta Monica
- The Weeping Willows – Wheels Won’t Roll
- Lisa Baird’s Bitches and Brew – Stranger at a Funeral
- Starvation Box – Starvation Box
- Cowboy Junkies – This is What I lost
- The Alladdins – Get Off My Feet
- Julie London – Yummy Yummy Yummy
Reader's opinions