Heavy Petal: 2023-08-05

Written by on August 5, 2023

  1. Gangstagrass – Banks of the OHIO
  2. Meg MAc – Taste in the Water
  3. Elana JAmes – Who Loves you More
  4. Don Morrison – Trickle Down Blues
  5. Oscar and Marcus Mumford – Fare thee well
  6. Jen Cloher – Mana Takatapui
  7. Ben Camden – True Love
  8. AP Dantonio – Sicker with Each SONG
  9. Lucinda and Erin – Taylor Swift Mashup
  10. Lucinda and Erin – Drunk on a Monday
  11. Ray La Montagne – Trouble
  12. Lukas Nelson – All Four Winds
  13. Barnstar! – Carey
  14. Joni Mitchell – Carey
  15. Shannon McNally – Harmony Two
  16. Too Sad For the Public (Ana Egge) – G Burns Gonna Rise again
  17. Too Sad For the Public – G Burns Gonna Rise again
  18. The YEarlings – SAnta Monica
  19. The Weeping Willows – Wheels Won’t Roll
  20. Lisa Baird’s Bitches and Brew – Stranger at a Funeral
  21. Starvation Box – Starvation Box
  22. Cowboy Junkies – This is What I lost
  23. The Alladdins – Get Off My Feet
  24. Julie London – Yummy Yummy Yummy
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Four Course Breakfast: 2023-08-05

Current track

Title

Artist