Heavy Petal: 2023-07-22

  1. SAm Doores – I Got Found
  2. Matt Ward – Lost And Found
  3. Tommy Prine – This Far South
  4. Kelly Menhennet – Easy Go
  5. Shellie Morris and the Borroloola Songwomen – Ngabujiyu a-Kurija
  6. Don Morrison – Please
  7. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Mercy Lord
  8. The Yearlings – Old Friend
  9. Axe and Ivory – Little Sister
  10. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Ghost of Lost Tomorrows
  11. Netherby – Never Sleeping Again
  12. Bakelite Radio – St Louis Blues
  13. Big Thief – Mary
  14. Glen Skuthorpe – Free
  15. Robyn Habel – I Will Be your Girl
  16. CW Stoneking – Tomorrow gonna be too late
  17. Collard Greens and Gravy – Do My Thang
  18. James Blake – Famous LAst Words
  19. Glyny Rae Virus and Her Playboys – When the Cows Come Home
  20. Hana and Jessie Lee – Avalanche
  21. AP D’Antonio – I’m on Fire
  22. Tom Petty – I’m Walkin
  23. Anne Kendrick – Cups (When I’m Gone)
  24. Loren Kate – Tick Tock
  25. Aaron Thomas – Thinking is Unproductive
  26. Melanie Horsnell – Carey
  27. Alison Thorsteinsen – Cowboy
  28. Courtney Robb – Pockets Full
