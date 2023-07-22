Heavy Petal: 2023-07-22

- SAm Doores – I Got Found
- Matt Ward – Lost And Found
- Tommy Prine – This Far South
- Kelly Menhennet – Easy Go
- Shellie Morris and the Borroloola Songwomen – Ngabujiyu a-Kurija
- Don Morrison – Please
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Mercy Lord
- The Yearlings – Old Friend
- Axe and Ivory – Little Sister
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Ghost of Lost Tomorrows
- Netherby – Never Sleeping Again
- Bakelite Radio – St Louis Blues
- Big Thief – Mary
- Glen Skuthorpe – Free
- Robyn Habel – I Will Be your Girl
- CW Stoneking – Tomorrow gonna be too late
- Collard Greens and Gravy – Do My Thang
- James Blake – Famous LAst Words
- Glyny Rae Virus and Her Playboys – When the Cows Come Home
- Hana and Jessie Lee – Avalanche
- AP D’Antonio – I’m on Fire
- Tom Petty – I’m Walkin
- Anne Kendrick – Cups (When I’m Gone)
- Loren Kate – Tick Tock
- Aaron Thomas – Thinking is Unproductive
- Melanie Horsnell – Carey
- Alison Thorsteinsen – Cowboy
- Courtney Robb – Pockets Full
Reader's opinions