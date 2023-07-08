Heavy Petal: 2023-07-08

  1. Gangsta Grass – All for ONe
  2. Sam Doores – Let it Roll
  3. Jessica Mauboy – Yellow Bird
  4. Jerry Douglas and Eric CLapton – Something you Got
  5. Don Morrison – My Dream Girl
  6. Matt and Taasha Coates – Two to Tango
  7. The Yearlings – Luck
  8. Cowboy JUnkies – Moonlight Mile
  9. Ella and Sienna – Its not me its you
  10. The Waterboys – Passing Through
  11. Tashi Marie – Marry You
  12. Emily McGrath – Go While the going’s good
  13. Tashi Marie – The Web
  14. Emily McGrath – Things Change
  15. TAshi Marie – Keep It Different
  16. Emily McGrath – One Day I’ll Go (do de lalyl)
  17. Barney Bentall – Annabel
  18. DArren HAnlon – Folk Insomnia
  19. The New Zekers – Purple Rain
  20. Trio Grande – San Antonio ROse
  21. Al Co Pops (Ben Searcy) – A 21’s
  22. Jessica Mauboy – Ngarra Burra Ferra
  23. The Milk Carton Kids – I’ve Been Loving You
  24. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Letter from the Diceys
  25. Nina Simone – Take Me to the Water
