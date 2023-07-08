Heavy Petal: 2023-07-08

- Gangsta Grass – All for ONe
- Sam Doores – Let it Roll
- Jessica Mauboy – Yellow Bird
- Jerry Douglas and Eric CLapton – Something you Got
- Don Morrison – My Dream Girl
- Matt and Taasha Coates – Two to Tango
- The Yearlings – Luck
- Cowboy JUnkies – Moonlight Mile
- Ella and Sienna – Its not me its you
- The Waterboys – Passing Through
- Tashi Marie – Marry You
- Emily McGrath – Go While the going’s good
- Tashi Marie – The Web
- Emily McGrath – Things Change
- TAshi Marie – Keep It Different
- Emily McGrath – One Day I’ll Go (do de lalyl)
- Barney Bentall – Annabel
- DArren HAnlon – Folk Insomnia
- The New Zekers – Purple Rain
- Trio Grande – San Antonio ROse
- Al Co Pops (Ben Searcy) – A 21’s
- Jessica Mauboy – Ngarra Burra Ferra
- The Milk Carton Kids – I’ve Been Loving You
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Letter from the Diceys
- Nina Simone – Take Me to the Water
