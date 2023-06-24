Heavy Petal: 2023-06-24

  1. Johnny Cash – Five High and Rising
  2. Cut Worms – Song of the Highest Tower
  3. All our exes live in Texas – Tell me
  4. The Yearlings – Luck
  5. Massey Ferguson – Scars and Bars
  6. Glen Campbell – Galveston
  7. Don Morrison – Rain
  8. Ryan Martin John – INFJ
  9. Jen Lush – Lovers Parting,Dawn
  10. Rufus Wainwright – 12.30
  11. Rhiannon Giddens – Shes got you
  12. max savage – O Darling
  13. Da Gous Ket Ramblers – Country Hick
  14. Alana Jagt – Stirred the Dirt
  15. Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
  16. Nora Brown – Down in the Willow Garden
  17. Willie Nelson with Ray Charles – Seven Spanish Angels
  18. Colin Hay – Next year People
  19. The be good Tanyas – Waiting around to die
  20. cowboy junkies – Misguided Angel
  21. Ronee Blakeley – My Idaho home
  22. Ellen Tefanis – Dont fallin love wiht a cowboy
  23. Alabama 3 – Peace in the valley
  24. Memphis Minnie – When the levee breaks
  25. Dawn Landes and Justin Townes – Do I ver ctross your mind
  26. Johhny Cash and June Carter – Fast boat to Sydney
  27. Mary Gauthier – Goodbye
