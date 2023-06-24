Heavy Petal: 2023-06-24

- Johnny Cash – Five High and Rising
- Cut Worms – Song of the Highest Tower
- All our exes live in Texas – Tell me
- The Yearlings – Luck
- Massey Ferguson – Scars and Bars
- Glen Campbell – Galveston
- Don Morrison – Rain
- Ryan Martin John – INFJ
- Jen Lush – Lovers Parting,Dawn
- Rufus Wainwright – 12.30
- Rhiannon Giddens – Shes got you
- max savage – O Darling
- Da Gous Ket Ramblers – Country Hick
- Alana Jagt – Stirred the Dirt
- Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
- Nora Brown – Down in the Willow Garden
- Willie Nelson with Ray Charles – Seven Spanish Angels
- Colin Hay – Next year People
- The be good Tanyas – Waiting around to die
- cowboy junkies – Misguided Angel
- Ronee Blakeley – My Idaho home
- Ellen Tefanis – Dont fallin love wiht a cowboy
- Alabama 3 – Peace in the valley
- Memphis Minnie – When the levee breaks
- Dawn Landes and Justin Townes – Do I ver ctross your mind
- Johhny Cash and June Carter – Fast boat to Sydney
- Mary Gauthier – Goodbye
