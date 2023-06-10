Heavy Petal: 2023-06-10

- Shovels ad Rope – Johnny 99
- Iron and Wine and Calexico – Midnight Sun
- Raul Malo – Havana
- Aaron Thomas – Second Look
- The Yearlings – Santa Monica
- Henry Red Allen and NY orchestra, – Funny Feathers
- Folk Bitch Trio – Analogue
- Rodney Crowell – Lucky
- Mark Tampany and Alison Hams – Lullaby
- Tommy Emmanuael – Cajun Girl
- Andre Camilleri – The Story of Private George Bennet
- Jefferson Berry and the UAC – Circus Song
- Ed Sheeran – Nancy Mulligan
- Sons of the East – Already Gone
- Laura Cantrell – Good Morning Mr Afternoon
- RaViE – Second Chance
- Eilen Jewel – Winnemucca
- William Street Strikers – Hands off my Paper
- Rufus Wainwright – Twelve Thirty
- Sam Doores – Nothing like a suburb
- Feist – Song for Sad Friends
- Possessed by Paul James – On the Banks of old Ponchartrain
- All our Exes live in Texas – When the Sun Comes Up
- Don Morrison – FLy Away
- Hurray For the Riff Raff – Little Back Star
- Bedouine, Waxatchatvhee and Alynda Segarra – Thirteen
- Pokey la Farge – Lets Get Lost
- Dawn Landes and Justin Townes Van ZAndt – Do I ever Cross Your mind
