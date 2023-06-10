Heavy Petal: 2023-06-10

Written by on June 10, 2023

  1. Shovels ad Rope – Johnny 99
  2. Iron and Wine and Calexico – Midnight Sun
  3. Raul Malo – Havana
  4. Aaron Thomas – Second Look
  5. The Yearlings – Santa Monica
  6. Henry Red Allen and NY orchestra, – Funny Feathers
  7. Folk Bitch Trio – Analogue
  8. Rodney Crowell – Lucky
  9. Mark Tampany and Alison Hams – Lullaby
  10. Tommy Emmanuael – Cajun Girl
  11. Andre Camilleri – The Story of Private George Bennet
  12. Jefferson Berry and the UAC – Circus Song
  13. Ed Sheeran – Nancy Mulligan
  14. Sons of the East – Already Gone
  15. Laura Cantrell – Good Morning Mr Afternoon
  16. RaViE – Second Chance
  17. Eilen Jewel – Winnemucca
  18. William Street Strikers – Hands off my Paper
  19. Rufus Wainwright – Twelve Thirty
  20. Sam Doores – Nothing like a suburb
  21. Feist – Song for Sad Friends
  22. Possessed by Paul James – On the Banks of old Ponchartrain
  23. All our Exes live in Texas – When the Sun Comes Up
  24. Don Morrison – FLy Away
  25. Hurray For the Riff Raff – Little Back Star
  26. Bedouine, Waxatchatvhee and Alynda Segarra – Thirteen
  27. Pokey la Farge – Lets Get Lost
  28. Dawn Landes and Justin Townes Van ZAndt – Do I ever Cross Your mind
