Heavy Petal: 2023-05-27

Written by on May 27, 2023

  1. Lucinda Williams – New York Comeback
  2. Rufus Wainwright – Heading For Home
  3. Rufus Wainwright with Brandi Carlisle – Down in teh Willow Garden
  4. Shovels and Rope – I’m Comin Out
  5. Glen Skuthorpe – Free
  6. Teskey Brothers – Oceans of Emotions
  7. Eilen Jewell – You Were a Friend of Mine
  8. Green Circles – Tomorrow will be FIne
  9. Moraygun – The Burying Garden
  10. Abe Partridge – Love in the Dark
  11. Milk Carton Kids – When You’re Gone
  12. Ravie – Wag
  13. Kate and Anna Garrigle – Speak to Me of Mendocino
  14. Frances Faye – Boogie Washer WAsher Woman
  15. James – Isabella
  16. Feist – Borrow TRouble
  17. Feist – Hihding Out in the Open
  18. Spurs and his Imaginary Friends – Lonesome Hillbililies RIde Again
  19. Lera Lynn – Epic
  20. Nancy Bates – Time for Goodbye
  21. Dropkick Murphys with the Violient Femmes – Gotta Get to Peekskill
  22. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Rosemary Tears
  23. Graham Nash – I Watched it all Come Down
  24. Birds of Chicago – Til Its Gone
  25. Sunday Lemonade – Feeling So Good
  26. Bob Dylan – Main Title Theme
