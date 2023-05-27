Heavy Petal: 2023-05-27

- Lucinda Williams – New York Comeback
- Rufus Wainwright – Heading For Home
- Rufus Wainwright with Brandi Carlisle – Down in teh Willow Garden
- Shovels and Rope – I’m Comin Out
- Glen Skuthorpe – Free
- Teskey Brothers – Oceans of Emotions
- Eilen Jewell – You Were a Friend of Mine
- Green Circles – Tomorrow will be FIne
- Moraygun – The Burying Garden
- Abe Partridge – Love in the Dark
- Milk Carton Kids – When You’re Gone
- Ravie – Wag
- Kate and Anna Garrigle – Speak to Me of Mendocino
- Frances Faye – Boogie Washer WAsher Woman
- James – Isabella
- Feist – Borrow TRouble
- Feist – Hihding Out in the Open
- Spurs and his Imaginary Friends – Lonesome Hillbililies RIde Again
- Lera Lynn – Epic
- Nancy Bates – Time for Goodbye
- Dropkick Murphys with the Violient Femmes – Gotta Get to Peekskill
- Hurray for the Riff Raff – Rosemary Tears
- Graham Nash – I Watched it all Come Down
- Birds of Chicago – Til Its Gone
- Sunday Lemonade – Feeling So Good
- Bob Dylan – Main Title Theme
Reader's opinions