Heavy Petal: 2023-05-13

- Those Kodiaks – Oh Juanita
- Shovels and Rope – The Devil is All Around
- The Lonely Cosmonauts – The Great Gig in the Sky
- Kate Battersby – Dingo
- Pokey La Farge – Fine To Me
- Sons of the East – Already Gone
- Taj Mahal – Queen Bee
- Gordon Lightfoot – Does Your Mother Know
- Irene Petrie – Does Your Mother Know
- Connie Converse – Down This Road
- Connie Converse – Playboy of the Western World
- Chip Taylor and Jon Langford – Help Me Make it through the Night
- Brandi Carlisle – Clean Up Hitter
- Allison Russell – Hy’Brasil
- Watling and Bates – Coolatai Waltz
- Charlie Parr – On Marrying a woman with an Uncontrollable Temper
- Taj Mahal and Maria Muldaur – Baby Its Cold Outside
- One Planet – Bob Marley
- Feist – Borrow Trou le
- Paul Kelly – Quarantine
- Alynda Segarra – Life on Earth
- Esther Rose – Safe to Run
- Teskey Brothers – The London Bridge
- Iris Dement – Goin Down to sing in Texas
Reader's opinions