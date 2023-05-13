Heavy Petal: 2023-05-13

Written by on May 13, 2023

  1. Those Kodiaks – Oh Juanita
  2. Shovels and Rope – The Devil is All Around
  3. The Lonely Cosmonauts – The Great Gig in the Sky
  4. Kate Battersby – Dingo
  5. Pokey La Farge – Fine To Me
  6. Sons of the East – Already Gone
  7. Taj Mahal – Queen Bee
  8. Gordon Lightfoot – Does Your Mother Know
  9. Irene Petrie – Does Your Mother Know
  10. Connie Converse – Down This Road
  11. Connie Converse – Playboy of the Western World
  12. Chip Taylor and Jon Langford – Help Me Make it through the Night
  13. Brandi Carlisle – Clean Up Hitter
  14. Allison Russell – Hy’Brasil
  15. Watling and Bates – Coolatai Waltz
  16. Charlie Parr – On Marrying a woman with an Uncontrollable Temper
  17. Taj Mahal and Maria Muldaur – Baby Its Cold Outside
  18. One Planet – Bob Marley
  19. Feist – Borrow Trou le
  20. Paul Kelly – Quarantine
  21. Alynda Segarra – Life on Earth
  22. Esther Rose – Safe to Run
  23. Teskey Brothers – The London Bridge
  24. Iris Dement – Goin Down to sing in Texas
