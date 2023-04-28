Heavy Petal: 2023-04-28

April 28, 2023

  1. Ashley Monroe – Jubilee
  2. Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
  3. Tom Redwood/Jen Lush – Slow in the morning
  4. Harry Belafonte – Waterboy
  5. Willie Neslon/Lucinda Williams – Live forever
  6. The Cactus Blossoms – Mississippi
  7. Tex, Don and Charlie – Paycheques
  8. The Waifs – Take me to town
  9. Ryan Martin John(Nancy Bates) – Long dark night
  10. The meltdown – Not the only love
  11. Karen Dalton – Something on your mind
  12. Joni Mitchell – Case of you
  13. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  14. Shovels and Rope – Birmingham
  15. John Prine – Angel from Montgomery
  16. John Prine – Quiet Man
  17. June Carter Caash – Ring of Fire
  18. Johnny Cash – I walk the line
  19. Tubby Justice – Simple Facts
  20. Aaron Thomas – Always a full moon
  21. Sturt Avenue – Talk
  22. Katie Pomery – Way too far
  23. All our exes live in Texas – Tell me
  24. Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
  25. Vika and Linda – Holy Waters
