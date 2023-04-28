Heavy Petal: 2023-04-28

- Ashley Monroe – Jubilee
- Jessica Luxx – Heavy Lifting
- Tom Redwood/Jen Lush – Slow in the morning
- Harry Belafonte – Waterboy
- Willie Neslon/Lucinda Williams – Live forever
- The Cactus Blossoms – Mississippi
- Tex, Don and Charlie – Paycheques
- The Waifs – Take me to town
- Ryan Martin John(Nancy Bates) – Long dark night
- The meltdown – Not the only love
- Karen Dalton – Something on your mind
- Joni Mitchell – Case of you
- Naomi Keyte – Gillian
- Shovels and Rope – Birmingham
- John Prine – Angel from Montgomery
- John Prine – Quiet Man
- June Carter Caash – Ring of Fire
- Johnny Cash – I walk the line
- Tubby Justice – Simple Facts
- Aaron Thomas – Always a full moon
- Sturt Avenue – Talk
- Katie Pomery – Way too far
- All our exes live in Texas – Tell me
- Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
- Vika and Linda – Holy Waters
