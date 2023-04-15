Heavy Petal: 2023-04-15

- Shovels and Rope – Bleed Me
- Colin Hay – Across the Universe
- Conor Oberst – Sausalito
- Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Prelude and Yodel
- Bill Callahan – Heaven Help the Child
- Greg Were – A Moment’s Kiss
- Sleepy Lizard – Crab Shack
- Lainey Wilson – You Can’t Always Get What You WAnt
- Luciana Souza – Hey That’s No Way to Say Goodbye
- James Taylor – Coming Back To You
- Chloe Veronica – Wake Me Up
- Carter Sampson – Take ME Home With You
- The Perch Creek Band – Sally Let Your Bangs Hang Down
- Ian Jones – Without I Am Lost
- Jen Lush – Crush
- Stephanie Anne Johnson – Jewels
- Rufus Wainwright – Hometown Waltz
- Jaimee Harris – Love Is Gonna Come Again
- Alana Jagt – Stars of Napperby
- Yeah Nah Yeah – Will we really end it like this
- Sunny War and Allison Russell – Love’s Death Bed
- Lawrence Welk – Boogie Woogie
- Truckstop HoneyMoon – Steamboat in a Cornfield
- Lucinda Williams – Hickory Wind
- Nancy Bates – Love Me Tonight
- Freight Train Foxes – Weight of this World
- Pugsley Buzzard – Don’t Roll those Bloodshot Eyes at Me
- Stuart Staples – She Don’t Have To Be Good To ME
Reader's opinions