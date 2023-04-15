Heavy Petal: 2023-04-15

April 15, 2023

  1. Shovels and Rope – Bleed Me
  2. Colin Hay – Across the Universe
  3. Conor Oberst – Sausalito
  4. Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Prelude and Yodel
  5. Bill Callahan – Heaven Help the Child
  6. Greg Were – A Moment’s Kiss
  7. Sleepy Lizard – Crab Shack
  8. Lainey Wilson – You Can’t Always Get What You WAnt
  9. Luciana Souza – Hey That’s No Way to Say Goodbye
  10. James Taylor – Coming Back To You
  11. Chloe Veronica – Wake Me Up
  12. Carter Sampson – Take ME Home With You
  13. The Perch Creek Band – Sally Let Your Bangs Hang Down
  14. Ian Jones – Without I Am Lost
  15. Jen Lush – Crush
  16. Stephanie Anne Johnson – Jewels
  17. Rufus Wainwright – Hometown Waltz
  18. Jaimee Harris – Love Is Gonna Come Again
  19. Alana Jagt – Stars of Napperby
  20. Yeah Nah Yeah – Will we really end it like this
  21. Sunny War and Allison Russell – Love’s Death Bed
  22. Lawrence Welk – Boogie Woogie
  23. Truckstop HoneyMoon – Steamboat in a Cornfield
  24. Lucinda Williams – Hickory Wind
  25. Nancy Bates – Love Me Tonight
  26. Freight Train Foxes – Weight of this World
  27. Pugsley Buzzard – Don’t Roll those Bloodshot Eyes at Me
  28. Stuart Staples – She Don’t Have To Be Good To ME
