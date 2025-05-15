Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-05-15

  1. Alexis Korner’s Blues Inc – Cabbage Greens
  2. Graham Bond Organization – Neighbour Neighbour
  3. Chris Farlowe – The Fool
  4. The Steampacket featuring Rod Stewart, Long John Baldry and Rod Stewart – Baby Don’t You Do It
  5. Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band – Florence of Arabia
  6. Freddie McCoy – Collard Greens
  7. Georgie Fame – Parchman Farm
  8. Eddie Holland – Leavin’ Here
  9. Brenda Holloway – I’ll Be Available
  10. Fontella Bass & Bobby McClure – Don’t Mess Up A Good Thing
  11. Jimmy McGriff – The Last Minute
  12. Hank Jacobs – So Far Away
  13. The Brian Auger Trinity – Let’s Do It Tonight
  14. Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated – Little Baby
  15. Them – Baby Please Don’t Go
  16. Chicken Shack – Hey Baby
  17. Booker T & The MG’s – Chinese Checkers
