Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-05-15

- Alexis Korner’s Blues Inc – Cabbage Greens
- Graham Bond Organization – Neighbour Neighbour
- Chris Farlowe – The Fool
- The Steampacket featuring Rod Stewart, Long John Baldry and Rod Stewart – Baby Don’t You Do It
- Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band – Florence of Arabia
- Freddie McCoy – Collard Greens
- Georgie Fame – Parchman Farm
- Eddie Holland – Leavin’ Here
- Brenda Holloway – I’ll Be Available
- Fontella Bass & Bobby McClure – Don’t Mess Up A Good Thing
- Jimmy McGriff – The Last Minute
- Hank Jacobs – So Far Away
- The Brian Auger Trinity – Let’s Do It Tonight
- Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated – Little Baby
- Them – Baby Please Don’t Go
- Chicken Shack – Hey Baby
- Booker T & The MG’s – Chinese Checkers
Reader's opinions