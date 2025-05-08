Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-05-08

Written by on May 8, 2025

  1. Joe Louis Walker – Prove Your Love
  2. Stevie Winwood – Roll With It
  3. Alison Joy Williams – Make Love To me Now
  4. Janiva Magness – I Was Good To You Baby
  5. The Earth Souls – Cause and Effect
  6. Brian Jackson – It’s Your World (Radio edit) with Raheem DeVaughan & J Ivy
  7. Philip Bailey – Long As Your’e Living
  8. Aaron West – Just The Most
  9. Illya Szwec – My Heart is Full of Pain
  10. The Hiptones – Bon Ton Roulet
  11. D K Harrell – Grown Now
  12. Modern Groove Syndicate – Coast to Coast
