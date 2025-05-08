Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-05-08
Written by Playlist Robot on May 8, 2025
- Joe Louis Walker – Prove Your Love
- Stevie Winwood – Roll With It
- Alison Joy Williams – Make Love To me Now
- Janiva Magness – I Was Good To You Baby
- The Earth Souls – Cause and Effect
- Brian Jackson – It’s Your World (Radio edit) with Raheem DeVaughan & J Ivy
- Philip Bailey – Long As Your’e Living
- Aaron West – Just The Most
- Illya Szwec – My Heart is Full of Pain
- The Hiptones – Bon Ton Roulet
- D K Harrell – Grown Now
- Modern Groove Syndicate – Coast to Coast