Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-05-01

  1. Tad Robinson – Keep it In The Vault
  2. Ollee Owens – The Neighbourhood
  3. Southern Avenue – Gotta Keep the Love
  4. Galactic & Irma Thomas – Where I Belong
  5. Richard Groove Holmes – No Trouble on the Mountain
  6. The Fantastics – The Doctor Is In
  7. Big Boss Man – Party 7
  8. Eli Paperboy Reed – The Boom Boom
  9. Andrea Marr – Soulville
  10. Emma-Jean Thackray – Save Me
  11. Jackie Orszaczky – Manic Depression
  12. Lazy Eye – Mucho Japapeno
