Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-05-01
Written by Playlist Robot on May 1, 2025
- Tad Robinson – Keep it In The Vault
- Ollee Owens – The Neighbourhood
- Southern Avenue – Gotta Keep the Love
- Galactic & Irma Thomas – Where I Belong
- Richard Groove Holmes – No Trouble on the Mountain
- The Fantastics – The Doctor Is In
- Big Boss Man – Party 7
- Eli Paperboy Reed – The Boom Boom
- Andrea Marr – Soulville
- Emma-Jean Thackray – Save Me
- Jackie Orszaczky – Manic Depression
- Lazy Eye – Mucho Japapeno