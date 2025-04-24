Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-04-24

Written by on April 24, 2025

  1. Galactic and Irma Thomas – People
  2. Jon Cleary – Bin A L’il Minute
  3. Chris Youlden – Taste and Try Before You Buy
  4. Alexis Korner & Friends – Hey Pretty Mama
  5. Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Who Was That
  6. Bill Magee Blues Band – You Got me Talkin’
  7. Trampled Under Foot – Just Tell Yourself
  8. Pee Wee Ellis – It’s A Funky Thing To Do
  9. Dig – Klunky
  10. Ann Peebles – Full Time Lover
  11. N’Dea Davenport – Getaway
  12. Ben Todd Band – Gorge Wanderer
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Elevate: 2025-04-24

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2025-04-24

Current track

Title

Artist