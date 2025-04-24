Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-04-24
Written by Playlist Robot on April 24, 2025
- Galactic and Irma Thomas – People
- Jon Cleary – Bin A L’il Minute
- Chris Youlden – Taste and Try Before You Buy
- Alexis Korner & Friends – Hey Pretty Mama
- Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Who Was That
- Bill Magee Blues Band – You Got me Talkin’
- Trampled Under Foot – Just Tell Yourself
- Pee Wee Ellis – It’s A Funky Thing To Do
- Dig – Klunky
- Ann Peebles – Full Time Lover
- N’Dea Davenport – Getaway
- Ben Todd Band – Gorge Wanderer