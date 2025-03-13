Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-03-13

Written by on March 13, 2025

  1. Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & the Trinity – Finally Found You Out
  2. Ronnie Earl – Heartbreak (It’s Hurtin’ Me) with Diane Blue
  3. Karen Lee Andrews – Survival
  4. Angie Stone – Green Grass Vapours
  5. Blue Mitchell – The Message
  6. The Greyboy Allstars – The Skipper
  7. Roy Ayers – Can’t You See Me
  8. Continental Blues Party – Live & Breathe
  9. Souzi D Wilson & the Cool Mints – Do Your Thing
  10. Eddie Cotton – Woman Satisfied
  11. Larry carlton & Robben Ford – Amen Ac
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2025-03-13

Current track

Title

Artist