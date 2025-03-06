Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-03-06

  1. The Packers – Hole in the Wall
  2. Tthe Animals – Gonna Send You Back To Walker
  3. Manfred Mann – Don’t Ask Me What I say
  4. Georgie Fame & the Blue falmes – Preach & Teach
  5. Bobby Freeman – C’mon and Swim Part 1
  6. Dave Baby Cortez – Rinky Dink
  7. James Brown – Ain’t That a Groove Part 1
  8. Marvin Gaye – Pride & Joy
  9. Spencer Davis Group – My Babe
  10. Ramsey Lewis Trio – Wade in the Water
  11. Herbie Goins & the Nightimers – Coming Home to You
  12. Rufus Thomas – Willy Nilly
  13. Jimmy McGriff – All About My Girl
  14. The Artwoods – She Knows What To Do
  15. The Graham Bond Organisation – Long Legged Baby
  16. Brian Auger and the Trinity with Julie Driscoll – Save Me
  17. Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band – The uncle Willy
  18. Booker T & the MGs – Outrage
