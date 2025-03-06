Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-03-06

- The Packers – Hole in the Wall
- Tthe Animals – Gonna Send You Back To Walker
- Manfred Mann – Don’t Ask Me What I say
- Georgie Fame & the Blue falmes – Preach & Teach
- Bobby Freeman – C’mon and Swim Part 1
- Dave Baby Cortez – Rinky Dink
- James Brown – Ain’t That a Groove Part 1
- Marvin Gaye – Pride & Joy
- Spencer Davis Group – My Babe
- Ramsey Lewis Trio – Wade in the Water
- Herbie Goins & the Nightimers – Coming Home to You
- Rufus Thomas – Willy Nilly
- Jimmy McGriff – All About My Girl
- The Artwoods – She Knows What To Do
- The Graham Bond Organisation – Long Legged Baby
- Brian Auger and the Trinity with Julie Driscoll – Save Me
- Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band – The uncle Willy
- Booker T & the MGs – Outrage
Reader's opinions