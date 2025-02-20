Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-02-20
- Kid Ramos – Strange Things Happening Everyday
- Merry Clayton – He Made a Way
- Fulton Street – Sister Strut
- Big Boss Man – Everybody Boogaloo
- Edgar Winter – New man
- Robben Ford – Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll go Mine)
- Little Georgie & the Shuffling Hungarians – Marie
- Alabama Mike – Fat Shame Part 1
- Nancy Wilson – Willie & Laura Mae Jones
- Goose – Me Gusto Bailar Sin Panatlones
- Charles Kynard – The Soul Brotherhood