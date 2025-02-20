Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-02-20

Written by on February 20, 2025

  1. Kid Ramos – Strange Things Happening Everyday
  2. Merry Clayton – He Made a Way
  3. Fulton Street – Sister Strut
  4. Big Boss Man – Everybody Boogaloo
  5. Edgar Winter – New man
  6. Robben Ford – Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll go Mine)
  7. Little Georgie & the Shuffling Hungarians – Marie
  8. Alabama Mike – Fat Shame Part 1
  9. Nancy Wilson – Willie & Laura Mae Jones
  10. Goose – Me Gusto Bailar Sin Panatlones
  11. Charles Kynard – The Soul Brotherhood
