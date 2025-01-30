Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-01-30

Written by on January 30, 2025

  1. Tommy Castro – Wake Up And Smell the Coffee
  2. Little Georgie & The Shuffling Hungarians – Gutbucket
  3. Ed Alstrom – Screwed
  4. Allen Stone – Mystery
  5. The Boom Yeh – Near Earth Objects
  6. Brian Auger with Oblivion Express – Voices of Other Times
  7. Betty Lavette – I’m Tired
  8. Omar Coleman – Got A Good Man
  9. The Paul Delay Band – In The Pocket
  10. Jesse Deane Freeman – She Moves Me
  11. Blue Max Schang – Going To New Orleans
  12. Toni Lynn Washington – Bad Intentions
  13. Booker T & the MG’s – Let’s Go
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Low Noise High Output: 2025-01-30

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2025-01-30

Current track

Title

Artist