Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-01-16

- Little Georgie & The Shuffling Hungarians – Funky Indian
- The New Orleans Suspects – Neighbourhood
- Mahalia Barnes & The Soul Mates – Your Mama Wants You Back
- Barbara Lynn – You Make me So Hot
- The Greyboy Allstars – Watch Out Gail
- Paul Jackson – Funk Times Three
- Kenny `Blue’ Ray with jackie Payne – Stop Thinkin’ Take
- Frank Bey with The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – That’s What Love Will Make You Do
- Lazy Eye – It Ain’t Right
- Jimmy McGriff – McGriffin’
- The Ben Todd Quintet – Offcut
