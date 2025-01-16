Groovin’ with Sister T: 2025-01-16

  1. Little Georgie & The Shuffling Hungarians – Funky Indian
  2. The New Orleans Suspects – Neighbourhood
  3. Mahalia Barnes & The Soul Mates – Your Mama Wants You Back
  4. Barbara Lynn – You Make me So Hot
  5. The Greyboy Allstars – Watch Out Gail
  6. Paul Jackson – Funk Times Three
  7. Kenny `Blue’ Ray with jackie Payne – Stop Thinkin’ Take
  8. Frank Bey with The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – That’s What Love Will Make You Do
  9. Lazy Eye – It Ain’t Right
  10. Jimmy McGriff – McGriffin’
  11. The Ben Todd Quintet – Offcut
