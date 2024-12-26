Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-12-26

Written by on December 26, 2024

  1. The Greyboy Allstars – The Way You Make Me Feel
  2. The Meters – What’cha Say
  3. The Black Sorrows – The Way We Do Business
  4. Carly Harvey – She Ain’t Me
  5. Destini Rawls – Move to the Country
  6. Joel Sutton with Zkye Compton Harris – I Can’t Quit it Babe
  7. Hank Marr – Home Fries
  8. Dennis Herrera – Insta Groove
  9. Lachy Doley – Money
  10. Southern Avenue – Move On
  11. Tell Mama – Open Palms
  12. Rumbo – Wild Onion
  13. John Scofield – Whip the Mule
