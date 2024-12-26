Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-12-26
- The Greyboy Allstars – The Way You Make Me Feel
- The Meters – What’cha Say
- The Black Sorrows – The Way We Do Business
- Carly Harvey – She Ain’t Me
- Destini Rawls – Move to the Country
- Joel Sutton with Zkye Compton Harris – I Can’t Quit it Babe
- Hank Marr – Home Fries
- Dennis Herrera – Insta Groove
- Lachy Doley – Money
- Southern Avenue – Move On
- Tell Mama – Open Palms
- Rumbo – Wild Onion
- John Scofield – Whip the Mule