Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-12-12
Written by Playlist Robot on December 12, 2024
- Koko-Jean & The Tonics – Frank’s Zone
- Sheryl Youngblood – Red Hot Women in the Blues
- Jimmy Smith – Jimmy Smith is a Midnight Cowboy
- Lucky Peterson – Pouring Money on A Drowning Love Affair
- Grover Washington Jr – On the Cusp
- Houston Person – Yester-Me-Yester-You-Yesterday
- Speedometer – Dragging Me Down
- The Poets of Rhythm – Strokin’ the Grits
- The Wilsonics – Joe’s All Night Groove
- Directions in Groove – Re-Invent Yourself
- The Grooveliner – Line That Groove