Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-12-12

  1. Koko-Jean & The Tonics – Frank’s Zone
  2. Sheryl Youngblood – Red Hot Women in the Blues
  3. Jimmy Smith – Jimmy Smith is a Midnight Cowboy
  4. Lucky Peterson – Pouring Money on A Drowning Love Affair
  5. Grover Washington Jr – On the Cusp
  6. Houston Person – Yester-Me-Yester-You-Yesterday
  7. Speedometer – Dragging Me Down
  8. The Poets of Rhythm – Strokin’ the Grits
  9. The Wilsonics – Joe’s All Night Groove
  10. Directions in Groove – Re-Invent Yourself
  11. The Grooveliner – Line That Groove
