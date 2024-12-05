Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-12-05

  1. Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen – Groove Me
  2. Nellie Tiger Travis – Get Your Groove On
  3. Jackie Orszaczky & The Grandmasters – Groovin’
  4. The Mighty Reapers – New Kinda Groove
  5. Big Boss Man – Double Groovy
  6. Pierre Swärd & The Hammond Jazz’n Soul Group – Griff’s Groove
  7. Junior Wells – I Just Wanna Groove
  8. Randa & The Soul Kingdom – Find Your Groove
  9. The Wilsonics – All Night Groove
  10. The Grooveliner – Line That Groove
  11. Directions in Groove – Reinvent Yourself
  12. Modern Groove Syndicate – Coast to Coast
