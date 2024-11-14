Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-11-14

  1. Freeworld – Give Until You Live
  2. The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – What Are You Waiting For?
  3. Kat Riggins – Mighty
  4. Destini Rawls – When You See me Coming
  5. Lou Donaldson – Curtis’ Song
  6. Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & the Trinity – Along Came Zizi
  7. Big Joe Kennedy – Working In The Coal Mine
  8. Dr John – Dippermouth
  9. Linda Hornbuckle & The No Delay Band – Thankful & Thoughtful
  10. Therese Willis – Mountain of Love
  11. WheelUp – Giya feat. Toya Delazy
  12. Alexander Flood – Ginelach
