Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-09-19

Written by on September 19, 2024

  1. Eddie Roberts – Easing Down
  2. Vaneese Thomas – Do Y’all
  3. Tito Jackson – Wheels Keep On Turning
  4. The Fortunate Souls – Find Your Feel
  5. The Beatnik Preachers – Fad House
  6. Scone Cash Players – What’s Her Name
  7. Brother Jack McDuff – Who’s Pimpin’ Who?
  8. Clayton Doley – Nervous
  9. Judy Sings The Blues – Junk and Trunk
  10. Otilia Donaire – The Queen Bee
  11. Keith Stone With Red Gravy – Time To Move On
  12. Tower of Power – Step Up
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2024-09-19

Current track

Title

Artist