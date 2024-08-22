Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-08-22

Written by on August 22, 2024

  1. Deacon Jones with John Lee Hooker – I Should have Known
  2. Kaliopi & The Blues Messengers – Earthmover
  3. Matt Schofield – Hindsight
  4. Chris Daniels & the Kings – I Like Funky Music
  5. Dizzy Gillespie – Stomped & Wasted
  6. The Bamboos – One Man Entourage
  7. Mojo Dingo – Baby’s Got Rhythm
  8. The Chamber Brothers – All Strung Out Over You
  9. The Beatnik Preachers – Trouble In the Bubble
  10. Parlor Greens – My Sweet Lord
  11. Debbie Davies & Kenny Neal – Money
  12. The Bruce Katz Band – You Got It
