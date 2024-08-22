Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-08-22
Written by Playlist Robot on August 22, 2024
- Deacon Jones with John Lee Hooker – I Should have Known
- Kaliopi & The Blues Messengers – Earthmover
- Matt Schofield – Hindsight
- Chris Daniels & the Kings – I Like Funky Music
- Dizzy Gillespie – Stomped & Wasted
- The Bamboos – One Man Entourage
- Mojo Dingo – Baby’s Got Rhythm
- The Chamber Brothers – All Strung Out Over You
- The Beatnik Preachers – Trouble In the Bubble
- Parlor Greens – My Sweet Lord
- Debbie Davies & Kenny Neal – Money
- The Bruce Katz Band – You Got It