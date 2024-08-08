Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-08-08

  1. Kaliopi &The Blues Messengers – Run With The Blues
  2. Memphis Royal Brothers – Hot Night in June
  3. Sonny Gullage – Just Kiss Me Baby
  4. Johnny Ray Jones – Trying To Get On My Feet
  5. The Crusaders – Stomp & Buck Dance
  6. The Gravy Train – Gourd Blimey
  7. Paul & The Road – Side of The Road
  8. Daryl Roberts & Hey Gringo – One Of Those Days
  9. Chris Daniels & The Kings – I Like Your Shoes
  10. The McNaMarr Project – Driving Wheel
  11. Soul Jazz Express – Closer Than You Think
