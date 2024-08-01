Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-08-01

  1. Sonny Gullage – Things I Can’t Control
  2. Chris Daniels & the Kings with Freddi Gowdi – I Need Some Good bad Luck
  3. Daryl Roberts & Hey Gringo – You Only Get One
  4. The Andy Cowan Band – Down in Mexico
  5. Buddy Guy – When the Time Is Right
  6. Robert Cray – You Belong To Me
  7. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – God’s Been Good To Me
  8. Matthew Whitaker – Yesaah
  9. The Mel Brown Organ Quartet – The Peeper
  10. Paul & The Road – Some Sunny Afternoon
  11. Lisa `Little Baby’ Anderson – You Met Your Match
  12. Jojo Smith – It’s A Jungle Out There
  13. The Fantastics – Soul Sucka
