Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-06-27
Written by Playlist Robot on June 27, 2024
- Parlor Greens – Steam Presser
- Tim Carman Trio – Cokkin’ With Gran
- Toronzo Cannon – Had To Go THrough It To Get To It
- Suaray Rayford – Hanky Panky Time
- Billy Price – Can’t Get Enough
- Mahalia Barnes & The Soul Mates – It’s A Shame
- Rissi Palmer – Speak On it
- Blues People – The Skin I’m In
- Tad Robinson – More Good Than Bad
- Jack McDuff & Joey DeFrancesco – Funk Pie
- Georgie Fame – Somebody Stole My Thunder
- Etype – Why
- The Bamboos – Rawville