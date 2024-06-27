Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-06-27

  1. Parlor Greens – Steam Presser
  2. Tim Carman Trio – Cokkin’ With Gran
  3. Toronzo Cannon – Had To Go THrough It To Get To It
  4. Suaray Rayford – Hanky Panky Time
  5. Billy Price – Can’t Get Enough
  6. Mahalia Barnes & The Soul Mates – It’s A Shame
  7. Rissi Palmer – Speak On it
  8. Blues People – The Skin I’m In
  9. Tad Robinson – More Good Than Bad
  10. Jack McDuff & Joey DeFrancesco – Funk Pie
  11. Georgie Fame – Somebody Stole My Thunder
  12. Etype – Why
  13. The Bamboos – Rawville
