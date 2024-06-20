Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-06-20
Written by Playlist Robot on June 20, 2024
- Blues People – I Was Always There
- Bobby Christinas Blues Caravan – Matt’s Shuffle
- Sugaray Rayford – Human Decency
- Curtis Salgado – Under New Management
- Lonnie Gasperini – People
- Clayton Doley & The Dashy Flashbacks Organ Trio – Blue Clay
- Sierra Green & the Giants – Break In the Road
- Sam Joyner – Teddy’s Juke Joint
- Lazy Eye – Can We Still Be Friends
- Joanne Broh – I’m In a Mood
- The Beatnik Preachers – He No Scoot