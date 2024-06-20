Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-06-20

  1. Blues People – I Was Always There
  2. Bobby Christinas Blues Caravan – Matt’s Shuffle
  3. Sugaray Rayford – Human Decency
  4. Curtis Salgado – Under New Management
  5. Lonnie Gasperini – People
  6. Clayton Doley & The Dashy Flashbacks Organ Trio – Blue Clay
  7. Sierra Green & the Giants – Break In the Road
  8. Sam Joyner – Teddy’s Juke Joint
  9. Lazy Eye – Can We Still Be Friends
  10. Joanne Broh – I’m In a Mood
  11. The Beatnik Preachers – He No Scoot
