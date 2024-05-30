Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-05-30

Written by on May 30, 2024

  1. Renée Geyer – Peace And Understanding Is Hard To Find
  2. Renée Geyer – Set Me Free
  3. Ray Beadle – Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That
  4. Clayton Doley – I Live For You
  5. Pacey King & Doley – Actions Speak Louder Than Words
  6. Lachy Doley – Fet Out Your Ear’s Way with Bootsie Collins
  7. Kings & Associates – The Feeling
  8. The Putbacks – Waz That?
  9. Deode – Duo of Old
  10. Blues Arcadia – Rocking Chair
  11. Blind Freddy – Byron Bound
  12. The Johnny Rocco Band – Rocco
