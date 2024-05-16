Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-05-16

Written by on May 16, 2024

  1. Zataban – Straight Up
  2. Lonnie Gasperini & Friends – A Little of This, A Little of That feat. Jade Bennett-Matteo
  3. Eddie Cotton – Double Down On A Nine
  4. Shane Pacey Trio – Failed Hipster Blues
  5. Gregor Hilden Organ Trio – Kickin’ In
  6. Clayton Doley – Changing Man
  7. David Sanborn – Corners (For Herbie)
  8. Billy Cobham – Red Baron
  9. The Commotions – The Time Is Now
  10. Shelley King – Texas Eagle
  11. Down Yo the Bone – Vinyl Junkie
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

New Vibes: 2024-05-16

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2024-05-16

Current track

Title

Artist