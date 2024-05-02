Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-05-02

  1. Big Harp George – Cookin’ With Gas
  2. Deb Ryder – Temporary Insanity
  3. Indigo Flood – Heartache Don’t Last Long
  4. Otis Grand – Insomnia
  5. Hammond Eggs Trio – Blues Blues Blues
  6. Darren Heinrich – Dog Bark Blues
  7. Therese Willis – Mountain of Love
  8. The Honey Badgers – Black Cat Bone
  9. Richard Groove Holmes – Don’t Mess With Me
  10. Nils Landgren Funk Unit – Old Schooll
  11. The Flaming Mudcats – Long Haul
  12. The Wild Onion – The Cat Comes Back (Live)
