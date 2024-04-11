Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-04-11

  1. The Chess Project – Tell Me
  2. Shawn Kellerman – Livin’ off The Love you Give
  3. Shemekia Copeland – When A Woman’s Had Enough
  4. Betty Padgett – Jealous Woman
  5. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats – Sack ‘O Kools
  6. The Wild Onion – Wild Onion (Live)
  7. Jose James – Better Off Dead
  8. Herbie Hancock – Fat Mama
  9. Randa & The Soul Kingdom – Watch It
  10. Cold Blood – Down To The Bone
  11. Joey & Papa DeFrancesco – Slammin At Slims
  12. Ben Todd – Fu Fu Ne
