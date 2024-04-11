Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-04-11
- The Chess Project – Tell Me
- Shawn Kellerman – Livin’ off The Love you Give
- Shemekia Copeland – When A Woman’s Had Enough
- Betty Padgett – Jealous Woman
- Rick Estrin & The Nightcats – Sack ‘O Kools
- The Wild Onion – Wild Onion (Live)
- Jose James – Better Off Dead
- Herbie Hancock – Fat Mama
- Randa & The Soul Kingdom – Watch It
- Cold Blood – Down To The Bone
- Joey & Papa DeFrancesco – Slammin At Slims
- Ben Todd – Fu Fu Ne