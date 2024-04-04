Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-04-04
Written by Playlist Robot on April 4, 2024
- Parlor Greens – West Memphis
- Diego Mongue Band – Give Me Strength
- Rick Estrin & the Nightcats – Whatever happened To Dobie Strange
- Joe Tatton Trio with the Memphis Horns – Just Don’t Stop
- Jimmy McGriff – Blue Juice
- 5 Sided Cube – Buddha’s A Beatle
- Don Bryant – What Kind of Love
- The Memphis Horns – Keep On Smiling
- The Honey Badgers – Bang Bang
- Lady Voodoo & The Rituals – Seven Day Fool
- Katie Henry – Clear Vision
- Stanley Turrentine – Terrible T