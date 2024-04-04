Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-04-04

Written by on April 4, 2024

  1. Parlor Greens – West Memphis
  2. Diego Mongue Band – Give Me Strength
  3. Rick Estrin & the Nightcats – Whatever happened To Dobie Strange
  4. Joe Tatton Trio with the Memphis Horns – Just Don’t Stop
  5. Jimmy McGriff – Blue Juice
  6. 5 Sided Cube – Buddha’s A Beatle
  7. Don Bryant – What Kind of Love
  8. The Memphis Horns – Keep On Smiling
  9. The Honey Badgers – Bang Bang
  10. Lady Voodoo & The Rituals – Seven Day Fool
  11. Katie Henry – Clear Vision
  12. Stanley Turrentine – Terrible T
