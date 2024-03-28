Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-03-28

  1. Robben Ford with Susan Tedeschi – One Man’s Ceiling Is Another Man’s Floor
  2. Ruthie Foster – Truth
  3. The DK Effect – God Forgive Me
  4. The Sons of the Soul Revivers – Step Out
  5. Bernard Purdie et al – Joshua
  6. John Lee Hooker Jr – His Holy Name
  7. The Gospel Hummingbirds – I’m Going Home
  8. The Chicago Soul Jazz Collective – Prayer Meeting
  9. Liza Ohlback – Mercy Train
  10. Evan Silva – Soul Searching
  11. Ben Todd – Chotto Loco
  12. John Tropea – Muff
