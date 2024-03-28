Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-03-28
Written by Playlist Robot on March 28, 2024
- Robben Ford with Susan Tedeschi – One Man’s Ceiling Is Another Man’s Floor
- Ruthie Foster – Truth
- The DK Effect – God Forgive Me
- The Sons of the Soul Revivers – Step Out
- Bernard Purdie et al – Joshua
- John Lee Hooker Jr – His Holy Name
- The Gospel Hummingbirds – I’m Going Home
- The Chicago Soul Jazz Collective – Prayer Meeting
- Liza Ohlback – Mercy Train
- Evan Silva – Soul Searching
- Ben Todd – Chotto Loco
- John Tropea – Muff