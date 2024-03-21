Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-03-21
Written by Playlist Robot on March 21, 2024
- The Mike Goudreau Band – How Can I Change Your Mind?
- Durham County Poets – Back At The Groove Shack
- The Poets of Rhythm – Funk Runthrough Parts 1 & 2
- Goose – Accusal
- Brian Auger & The Trinity – If You Live
- Taj Mahal – Cheatin’ On You
- Melvin Sparks – All Wrapped Up
- Ronnie Foster – Serenade To A Rock
- Angela Strehli with Paul Thorn – Hello My Lover
- Andrea Marr – Superwoman
- Jimmie Vaughan with Little Milton – That’s What Love Will Make You Do
- The Last Poets – Doriella De Fontaine