Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-03-21

Written by on March 21, 2024

  1. The Mike Goudreau Band – How Can I Change Your Mind?
  2. Durham County Poets – Back At The Groove Shack
  3. The Poets of Rhythm – Funk Runthrough Parts 1 & 2
  4. Goose – Accusal
  5. Brian Auger & The Trinity – If You Live
  6. Taj Mahal – Cheatin’ On You
  7. Melvin Sparks – All Wrapped Up
  8. Ronnie Foster – Serenade To A Rock
  9. Angela Strehli with Paul Thorn – Hello My Lover
  10. Andrea Marr – Superwoman
  11. Jimmie Vaughan with Little Milton – That’s What Love Will Make You Do
  12. The Last Poets – Doriella De Fontaine
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Low Noise High Output: 2024-03-21

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2024-03-21

Current track

Title

Artist