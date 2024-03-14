Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-03-14

Mystery Train

Everyone starts somewhere…and Mystery Train is where our new announcers start. Just like a mystery ride, you won’t know what to expect; sometimes you’ll laugh, sometimes you’ll wince but you will always be surprised and entertained. Join them on their journey, as they hop on the train, learn their craft, then hop off. As a community radio station we are committed to involving our community in the broadcast and operations of Three D. If you want to know more, check out one of our regular information sessions.