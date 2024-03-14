Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-03-14

Written by on March 14, 2024

  1. W C Clark – Snatching it Back
  2. The Honey Badgers – Don’t Touch
  3. Omar Coleman – You’ve Been Cheatin’
  4. The Soul Snatchers – Good To Me
  5. Ronnie Earl – Moanin’
  6. Mike Goudreau Band – Junk In the Trunk
  7. Yussef Dayes with Shabaka Hutchins – Raisins Under The Sun
  8. Erin Buku – Why?
  9. Mildlife – Yourself
  10. Jon Cleary – i Call it Pretty Music
  11. Mighty Sam McClain – Going Back To New Orleans
  12. Shirley Scott – Soul Shoutin’
