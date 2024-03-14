Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-03-14
Written by Playlist Robot on March 14, 2024
- W C Clark – Snatching it Back
- The Honey Badgers – Don’t Touch
- Omar Coleman – You’ve Been Cheatin’
- The Soul Snatchers – Good To Me
- Ronnie Earl – Moanin’
- Mike Goudreau Band – Junk In the Trunk
- Yussef Dayes with Shabaka Hutchins – Raisins Under The Sun
- Erin Buku – Why?
- Mildlife – Yourself
- Jon Cleary – i Call it Pretty Music
- Mighty Sam McClain – Going Back To New Orleans
- Shirley Scott – Soul Shoutin’