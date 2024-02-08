Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-02-08

Written by on February 8, 2024

  1. Checkerboard Lounge – Uncivil Compliance
  2. The Streamliners – Rollin’ With the Devil
  3. Al Kooper – Can’t Keep From Cryin’ Sometimes
  4. Earl King – Handy Wrap
  5. Souzi D. Wilson & The Cool Mints – Emancipated Woman
  6. Dianne Durrett & Soul Suga – Blue Water
  7. Hot Damn Horns & the Soul Machine – Help
  8. Jimmy McGriff & Richard Groove Holmes – Thing’s Ain’t Whatt They Used To Be
  9. Dillion James – Get On Yo’ Funk
  10. Dumpstaphunk – Let’s Get At it
  11. Sweet Pea Atkinson – You Can Have Watergate
  12. The Daley Wilson Big Band – Super Strut
  13. Bluesiana Triangle – Heads Up
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Smash It Up: 2024-02-08

Current track

Title

Artist