Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-02-01

  1. Omar Coleman, Eddie Roberts, Eric Benny Bloom – Slow Down baby
  2. Seth James – Who’s Foolin’ Who
  3. Bernard Allison – Too Many Women
  4. Kevin Burt & Big Medicine – Who Is He (And What Is He To You)
  5. The Meters – Meters Strut
  6. The White Blinds – Cal High
  7. The Texas Horns with Ange Kogutz & Anson Fundenburhg – Never Buy my Soul
  8. The Honey Badgers – Broken Boy Blues
  9. Omar with Angie Stone – Be Thankful
  10. Nils Landgren & Joe Sample – Same Old Story
  11. Populex – Populex
  12. The Crusaders – Scratch
