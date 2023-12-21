Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-12-21

- Jimmy Smith – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
- Betty Padgett – Christmas Time
- Jay Douglas – Merry Christmas To You
- Trudy Lynn – Christmas Comes But Once A Year
- Clarence Spady – Christmas
- The Texas Horns – Silver Bells
- Little Milton – Lonesome Christmas
- Alco Pops – Alco’s Christmas
- Cass Eager & The Mo’ Debleys – Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
- The Holmes Brothers – Back Door Santa
- James Brown – Soulful Christmas
- Raphael Wressnig & Alex Shultz – Winter Wonderland
- The McCrary Sisters – Joyful
- Marlene Cummins – Santa Bring Me A Man For Christmas
- Dave Stryker – Oh Tannembaum
Reader's opinions