Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-12-21

  1. Jimmy Smith – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
  2. Betty Padgett – Christmas Time
  3. Jay Douglas – Merry Christmas To You
  4. Trudy Lynn – Christmas Comes But Once A Year
  5. Clarence Spady – Christmas
  6. The Texas Horns – Silver Bells
  7. Little Milton – Lonesome Christmas
  8. Alco Pops – Alco’s Christmas
  9. Cass Eager & The Mo’ Debleys – Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer
  10. The Holmes Brothers – Back Door Santa
  11. James Brown – Soulful Christmas
  12. Raphael Wressnig & Alex Shultz – Winter Wonderland
  13. The McCrary Sisters – Joyful
  14. Marlene Cummins – Santa Bring Me A Man For Christmas
  15. Dave Stryker – Oh Tannembaum
