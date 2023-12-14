Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-12-14
Written by Playlist Robot on December 14, 2023
- Bobby Harden & The Soulful Saints – One Tribe
- Rissi Palmer – Revival
- Robben Ford & The Blue Line – Prison of Love
- The Bondi Cigars – She Shakes Me To The Bone
- Soul Jazz Express – Cranebeach
- Jimmy McGriff – Dig On It
- Incognito – Close To Midnight
- The Winfield Road Experiment – Soulsa Verde
- Joe Williams – The Comeback
- Lucky Peterson – I’m Talkin’ To You
- The DK Effect – You And I
- Raphael Wressnig & Alex Schultz – Jingle Bells