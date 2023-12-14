Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-12-14

Written by on December 14, 2023

  1. Bobby Harden & The Soulful Saints – One Tribe
  2. Rissi Palmer – Revival
  3. Robben Ford & The Blue Line – Prison of Love
  4. The Bondi Cigars – She Shakes Me To The Bone
  5. Soul Jazz Express – Cranebeach
  6. Jimmy McGriff – Dig On It
  7. Incognito – Close To Midnight
  8. The Winfield Road Experiment – Soulsa Verde
  9. Joe Williams – The Comeback
  10. Lucky Peterson – I’m Talkin’ To You
  11. The DK Effect – You And I
  12. Raphael Wressnig & Alex Schultz – Jingle Bells
